Kyle Shanahan clarifies, defends Deebo Samuel's 49ers mindset

Shanahan clarifies, defends Deebo's confident mindset

After much was made about Deebo Samuel asking Kyle Shanahan for the ball, the head coach wants to set the record straight.

Following the team’s wild-card win in Dallas, Shanahan shared that Samuel requested the ball prior to his 26-yard touchdown run. Shanahan has explained repeatedly that it was not for selfish reasons, but to help the team get a win.

“Deebo is one of the most respectful players I’ve ever been around,” Shanahan said on Wednesday. “He wants the ball because he believes he can change it at all times. I think what he actually said to me is ‘Kyle, I got you.’ Is what he said. If he’s got me, I’m going to give him the ball.”

Shanahan knows what a physical sacrifice it is for Samuel to continually run between the tackles. The hybrid receiver/running back had to hop off the field towards the end of the game vs. the Packers after his knee collided with an opposing player’s helmet.

The All-Pro carried the ball 69 times for 365 yards and eight touchdowns during the regular season. Samuel has an additional 20 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown in the past two postseason matchups.

Samuel also played a part in the kick-return game at Lambeau, giving the team an advantage in field position after a 45-yard return to open the half. The South Carolina product’s versatility is not the only thing that stands out to the head coach.

“He doesn’t have to get himself real amped for a game,” Shanahan said. “Some people that play with the physicality he does, they borderline black out on game day. You can’t even talk to them because they have to be at a certain level just to get there and Deebo doesn’t.

“It’s who he is and that’s what allows him to play at such a physical level but to do it at a higher level than most people do. That’s why he doesn’t call his shot very much. He just inspires. He inspires me and he inspires our team and that makes it a lot easier to call plays.”

Samuel might have influenced Shanahan to get the ball in his hands in Dallas, but clearly that is regularly part of the plan already. With how productive Samuel is, Shanahan would like to give his top receiver the ball every play if that was possible.

Still, Shanahan made it very clear how much Deebo means to the team both on and off the field.

“Deebo is a very good person that our team loves and he cares about everybody and that is why he is fun,” Shanahan said. “He is aggressive in everything he does but yet he’s not out of control in anything because that is who he is.

“I think Deebo right now is playing like one of the best players in the NFL. Just to be able to do what he is doing. He’s obviously talented but the will he has, it’s unbelievable.

