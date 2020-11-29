Kyle Shanahan channels Bill Walsh ahead of 49ers-Rams Week 12 game

Maiocco's Take: Shanahan channels Walsh ahead of 49ers-Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Editor's Note: Each week, NBC Sports Bay Area 49ers insider Matt Maiocco will preview the upcoming matchup and key storylines heading into Sunday's game. For more takeaways and features from Maiocco, visit NBCSportsBayArea.com.

The 49ers wrapped up their week of practices with only a few guesses as to which players might be available for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

That's not exactly a sustainable recipe for success.

The 49ers are coming off their bye week, a week during which nine players went on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The players being cleared off the COVID list have been a slow drip.

Most of the team returned to work this week to face the Rams. Sean McVay's team is surging with consecutive victories over Seattle and Tampa Bay after experiencing its own bye week to get freshened and focused for the stretch drive.

While the 49ers might be healthier than when we last saw them, they probably have not faced a situation quite like this one in which the status of so many players remain unknown this close to kickoff.

Legendary coach Bill Walsh's philosophy on leadership is detailed in the book, "The Score Takes Care of Itself." If you haven't read it, check it out.

I was reminded of Walsh's philosophy on Friday when Shanahan was asked about what gives him confidence going into this game.