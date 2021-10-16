Kyle Shanahan celebrates father Mike during 49ers' bye week

Shanahan celebrates father Mike during 49ers' bye week originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan won't be getting much of a break from the NFL during the 49ers' bye week, as he is in Denver this weekend celebrating the induction of his father Mike into the Broncos' Ring of Fame.

Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Mike Shanahan said he made sure the Broncos scheduled the ceremony for a weekend when the 49ers had a bye week so Kyle and his family could attend. Mike was announced as a Ring of Fame inductee before last season, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the ceremony back.

Kyle Shanahan down the row from mom and dad during Mike Shanahan’s Ring of Fame ceremony at Empower Field at Mile High. #9sports pic.twitter.com/iEkXytaluG — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 16, 2021

The elder Shanahan of course was an offensive coordinator for the 49ers before going on to be an NFL head coach for 19 years, 14 of which came in Denver with the Broncos.

Kyle and the 49ers will be at work next week preparing for a clash with the Indianpolis Colts in Week 7 that will be on "Sunday Night Football."

