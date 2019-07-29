Kyle Shanahan calls report of issues with relationship “stupidest”

The 49ers have struggled under coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch (10-22), so it stands to reason that there will be some griping.

But Shanahan insists that the relationships in their building isn’t the problem.

Shanahan disputed a recent dispatch from Bleacher Report which said the team’s scouting staff felt “marginalized,” suggesting the coach isn’t always listening to the right voices.

“For anyone to question our relationship is the stupidest thing ever. Hang around us,” Shanahan said with a snippy tone, according to Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group.

This isn’t the first time the team’s operational structure has been called into question, but Shanahan and Lynch defended their process.

“The only thing I’ll say is the respect just continues to grow in what we’re doing,” Lynch said. “You try to improve on everything you do.

“What I can assure people is that, No. 1, we really do like each other. No. 2, and more importantly in our roles, we communicate really well of every facet of this football team. It’s fun. It’s fun to work with someone you believe in.”

The only way for them to quell such talk is to win games at a higher rate. Having a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo would help, but they do have issues that transcend one player.