Kyle Shanahan calls odd Sean McVay question 'pretty ridiculous'

Sean McVay says Kyle Shanahan isn't in his head, and the 49ers coach can't believe McVay was even asked the question Wednesday by a reporter ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Does Shanahan at least enjoy that McVay was asked the question?

"Not really," Shanahan said Thursday to reporters. "I think that's kind of silly."

What frustrates Shanahan the most from the situation is that it takes away from the players, on both sides. The 49ers and Los Angeles Rams are filled with star players looking to lead their team to the Super Bowl.

To Shanahan, that's the story -- not two head coaches.

"I think a question like that is giving Sean and myself way too much credit," he said. "We're coaches. Watch what's going on out on that field and some of the players out there and the people that are competing and to think that it's about Sean and I ... I know that he doesn't feel that way and he knows that I don't feel that way."

Shanahan and McVay have a friendly relationship and both were once coaches on the same staff in Washington. McVay has enjoyed plenty of success as the Rams' head coach and is looking to get them to the Super Bowl for the second time in his tenure, just as Shanahan is trying to do with San Francisco.

But Shanahan's 49ers are looking to beat McVay's Rams for the seventh straight time these two teams have squared off, and the third time this season. McVay started off 3-1 against his former colleague, but beginning in Week 6 of the 2019 season, the 49ers now have won six games in a row against him.

McVay is 3-7 against the 49ers and 18-4 against all other NFC West teams.

Here's McVay's full response Wednesday when asked if Shanahan is in his head.

"What I do have is respect for these guys," McVay said. "They've done a great job. You look at it, you got to play well in that three-and-a-half-hour window that we're allotted. You look at the last time that we played them, (we) didn't finish the game. This is a really good football team. We have a lot of respect for them.

"We're competing and preparing to the best of our ability to go out and see if we can advance. But this is a really good team. Kyle is an excellent coach. They (have) great players, great coaches, good schemes. It's why they're in the NFC championship."

That's respect with every word, not just some soundbite.

It's no surprise Shanahan feels the same about his friend and the ultra-talented Rams. He gets that headlines make money, but he wants the focus to solely be on the players and what should be another great game between two NFC West foes.

"The entertainment of this business is cool and stuff, because it brings a lot of fans and makes a lot of money for everybody, but I think that's pretty ridiculous," Shanahan said.

"I don't give coaches that much credit."

