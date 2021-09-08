Kyle Shanahan calles Jalen Hurd a candidate for injured reserve

Josh Alper
·1 min read
49ers wide receiver Jalen Hurd spent his first two NFL seasons on injured reserve and he could be headed there a third time.

Hurd played in the team’s final preseason game this summer after working his way back from a torn ACL, but the knee has since given him trouble and head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday that Hurd is going to be out of commission for a while.

“We felt pretty good going out of the Raiders game, just with how long he was able to play and get through it,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “But it was hurting him three days later when we tried to practice again. We gave him the weekend off, and it was hurting again Monday. And just coming in here today, just realizing that we’ve got to re-evaluate this and shut him down for a little bit.”

Shanahan said Hurd was a candidate for injured reserve based on that decision, which makes the prospect of him making his regular season debut in the near future cloudy at best.

Kyle Shanahan calles Jalen Hurd a candidate for injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

