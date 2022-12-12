49ers quarterback Brock Purdy‘s magical run could be derailed this week, thanks to an injury he suffered on a running play that didn’t count.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that Purdy’s oblique injury happened on the second drive of the game. On a third and 11, Purdy scrambled and dove for the chains.

“I think we ended up having a holding call on it and had to run it again,” Shanahan said, accurately remembering the exchange. “I think we ran a screen, the next play. I believe that’s where he felt it. Then it just got worse on him throughout the game.”

Purdy keep going, despite the injury.

“I think it was a challenge for him,” Shanahan said. “Just talking to him and seeing him after the game. I think he really toughed it out, did some real good things with it and I know he is sore today, so hopefully the MRI will be good and give him a chance to play Thursday.”

If not, they’ll have Josh Johnson, who played the final 8:40 of Sunday’s game after the score was out of hand, ready to go.

“That’s one of the reasons we brought him here, just because Josh is really good at picking things up,” Shanahan said. “It’s Thursday so no one is getting full speed reps, so that’s always a challenge when you get in there, but that was a situation for the quarterback last week [against the Dolphins] too.”

Shanahan added that the injury is on Purdy’s left side, away from his throwing arm. But, as Shanahan explained it, that doesn’t make it any easier to deal with.

“Your oblique is a big muscle that goes across everything,” Shanahan said. “When you throw it’s your whole core, so I feel like it’s not good either way.”

The best news is that Purdy played so much of the game with the injury. It suggests that maybe he’ll good to go on Thursday night against the Seahawks.

Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy “toughed it out” through oblique injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk