Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy is the most poised rookie I’ve ever coached

The 49ers have won three games in a row since Jimmy Garoppolo was injured and third-string seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy became their quarterback, and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after Thursday night’s game it was “unbelievable” how well Purdy played.

Shanahan said after the 49ers’ win over the Seahawks that he’s never seen a rookie like Purdy.

“He’s definitely the most poised rookie I’ve ever had,” Shanahan said. “He’s been like that since he got here. From what I hear about him in college he was very similar, starting as a freshman. He’s been great. He was poised all week, even being unsure whether he’d be able to go or not. I think that was uneasy for him because he didn’t know what to expect until he got into the game, but under the circumstances we didn’t have any other options.”

Purdy now has six touchdown passes and just one interception in his three games, the 49ers have won all three, and they look like they’re going to be just fine with their third-string quarterback in the playoffs.

