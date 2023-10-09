Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy missed one throw, otherwise was flawless

Brock Purdy was one pass away from being perfect on Sunday night.

That's the word from 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who said after the 42-10 win over the Cowboys that he only saw Purdy miss on one pass in the entire game.

"He was really good. Everybody was pretty good, but he missed one throw throughout the day, just a little behind [Brandon Aiyuk] in the first quarter on one, and everything else seemed pretty flawless. He did a great job against a real good pass rush, some tight coverages," Shanahan said.

Pudy threw four touchdown passes against a defense that until Sunday night had been one of the best in the NFL, and if there was any doubt before Sunday night that he's one of the game's elite passers, that doubt has been erased.

The 49ers threw away three first-round picks on Trey Lance, then were fortunate to have Purdy still be available to them with the Mr. Irrelevant pick a year later. Now Mr. Irrelevant looks like an MVP candidate. When it comes to the 49ers' evaluation of their young quarterbacks, they've found that it's better to be lucky than good.