There is some positive news regarding 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy remains on schedule in his rehab from elbow surgery and is slated to start throwing sometime next week, head coach Kyle Shanahan said in his Tuesday press conference.

Shanahan said the quarterback is still doing well and the club is optimistic that he’ll be available for the start of the regular season.

“It’s not really that it’s a moving target, it’s that only God knows and it’s all estimates,” Shanahan said. “So, it depends on what ‘people’ have got for me. But I mean, we’re hoping for Week One and feeling pretty optimistic about that. That’s what we’re hoping for, he’ll be ready to play in Week One.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“And usually that doesn’t mean that’s the day he comes back — usually you’ve got to come before that to make that goal. And that’s kind of the goal we’re hoping for and don’t have any reason to think differently.”

While the 49ers do have Trey Lance and Sam Darnold on their roster, Shanahan and G.M. John Lynch have made it clear that Purdy is set to be their starting quarterback if he’s healthy. In staying on schedule as he has, Purdy has put himself in a good position to be behind center when San Francisco starts the season against the Steelers.

Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy to begin throwing soon, optimistic he’ll be available Week One originally appeared on Pro Football Talk