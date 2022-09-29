Kyle Shanahan bristles at questions about viral Jimmy Garoppolo lip-reader clip

After 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw the interception that essentially ended any chance his team had of avoiding a loss to the Broncos on Sunday night, Garoppolo said something. The cameras caught it. But it’s not entirely clear what he said (e.g., how about six?). It looks like he said, “All your plays suck, man.”

Coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about it by reporters on Thursday. On one hand, Shanahan said he hasn’t seen it, and that he likely won’t watch it. On the other hand, Shanahan said he doesn’t think Garoppolo said what many think he said.

“I don’t know the clip you’re talking about,” Shanahan said. “I’m not a very good lip reader, but I probably won’t watch it.”

Shanahan got another question about the frustration that was obvious from Garoppolo, regardless of whether he said “all your plays suck, man” or “clean your place up, Stan.” That’s when Shanahan got a little frustrated.

“First of all, the clip to me is a joke, so I can’t believe we’re talking about it,” Shanahan said. “I’m pretty sure that’s not what he said, but we were extremely frustrated from the whole game. Anytime you are doing well in the first half moving the ball and you get into the second half and you have three turnovers on three of your drives, you have a safety on one and you don’t convert a third down, it’s real frustrating to get anything going.”

But how can Shanahan say he’s pretty sure that’s not what Garoppolo said if Shanahan hasn’t watched it and won’t?

If the quarterback thinks the plays “suck,” that’s a problem. Obviously, however, the quarterback hasn’t been executing the plays in ideal fashion. Whether it’s something big like stepping out of the end zone or something subtle like missing Deebo Samuel in stride on a short pass on a key third down that could have changed the outcome of the game, Garoppolo is reminding everyone why the 49ers have spent so much time trying to get rid of him.

At this point, Garoppolo possibly is looking forward to getting gone.

