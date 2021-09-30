Kyle Shanahan breaks down what he's seen from Seahawks this season

Shanahan analyzes what he has seen from Seahawks in 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers are preparing to face off against their archrivals.

Following a heartbreaking loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, San Francisco will welcome Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks to town for what should be an electric battle between two of the league's fiercest rivals.

Losing for the first time last Sunday, the 49ers will face off against a Seahawks squad with a less-than-impressive 1-2 record through three weeks.

Coach Kyle Shanahan gave his evaluation of Seattle's season thus far.

“I know they're 1-2, which isn't what they're used to, and I know their defense’s numbers aren't very good, but that won't be the case at the end of the year," Shanahan told 49ers media Wednesday. "They’ve got some really good players. They’ve got really good coaches. They fly around, they hit, they usually cause turnovers and they're a very good team. And looking at their offense, their new scheme is, to me, helping. It's given some other problems and newer problems. Their receivers are as good as it is in this league and they have one of the best quarterbacks to play in the last decade.”

The Seahawks' defense has developed a reputation in recent years as a unit that notoriously struggles out of the gate. Allowing back-to-back 30-plus point games to both the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings in Weeks 2 and 3, does Shanahan notice the same trend this season?

“Yeah, they went against some good receivers, and then the quarterback was hot," Shanahan said. "He was throwing some good balls and whether they had blitzes or whether they played zone, he usually got that ball to the right spot which always causes some problems. But that's why they're not going to panic about their numbers. They're a good defense and I think everyone will see that as this year goes.”

Recent history shows that Sunday's matchup between the two rivals has the potential to be one of the best games across the league this season. Mere seconds away from victory last Sunday, Kyle Shanahan's crew will look to rebound against one of its toughest opponents.

