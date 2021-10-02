Kyle Shanahan breaks down 49ers rookie Aaron Banks' development

Shanahan breaks down how 49ers rookie Banks has developed originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Aaron Banks was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the 49ers, as the organization hoped to shore up an offensive line that struggled to protect its quarterbacks the previous season. However, the No. 48 overall draft pick has been a healthy scratch for each of the 49ers' first three games in 2021.

Kyle Shanahan spoke about the rookie guard during a media availability on Friday, and said an injury during training camp slowed his adjustment to the NFL.

"Scout team is a big deal for Aaron. I think he got hurt his second preseason play and then missed the whole pre-season and coming out of college, being a much bigger player, not asked to run as much as we do, he was going to have to practice a lot to get into the playing shape and the movement that requires such a big man to do some of the stuff we're asking," Shanahan explained. "And he missed all that time. So, for him to just get there and to go every day on scout team for now, he's going into his fourth week of it, I think it's helped a lot. It's helped him get into a much better football shape and I can see him becoming better at what he does, more consistent each day.”

Banks was a bigger guard prospect coming out of Notre Dame, and the 49ers hope he can cover multiple positions and bring depth to the interior of the offensive line. Daniel Brunskill and Laken Tomlinson have been healthy and solid through the early part of the season, leaving little room for Banks to work himself into the rotation.

Fellow rookie offensive lineman Jaylon Moore saw more action early in the preseason as Trent Williams was banged up at the tackle spot.

So far there hasn't been any need to press Banks into early action, so he can fully focus on learning the playbook and rounding out his skill set.

Daily matchups in practice against the 49ers' talented defensive line certainly will help Banks along in his development.

