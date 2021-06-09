Kyle Shanahan believes Jimmy Garoppolo had 'best spring' with 49ers

Shanahan believes Jimmy G had 'best spring' with 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo seems to have the 49ers' starting quarterback position on lock for the time being, but things could change quickly with the emergence of rookie Trey Lance.

After selecting Lance with the No. 3 pick in the draft, the 49ers have made it very clear that the veteran Garoppolo will be the team's starting QB until Lance is ready to take over -- whenever that may be.

Garoppolo came to camp this spring with an extra-large chip on his shoulder after San Francisco drafted his replacement. Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media Wednesday and discusses how impressed he has been with the seven-year veteran.

“I think Jimmy had his best spring since we've had him," Shanahan told the media. "We had the spring the first year with him, the second year he had the ACL, so we didn't get that. And then last year it was COVID. So this is really his second one not being on an ACL."

After suffering season-ending injuries in two of his previous three seasons, plus the looming addition of his replacement this spring, Shanahan is impressed with how prepared Garoppolo looked.

"I thought Jimmy came in in great shape, really locked in, a good place physically and mentally. And I thought he had as good of OTAs as he's had.”

How long Garoppolo will be under center as the 49ers starter remains to be seen. For now, San Francisco's quarterback of the present is as motivated as ever.

