Kyle Shanahan believes Jimmy Garoppolo has ability to be an all-time great QB

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t have to wonder whether he has the support of his head coach.

Kyle Shanahan stuck with Garoppolo after a 2018 torn ACL, stood up for him after a rough fourth quarter in their Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs and joined General Manager John Lynch in deciding that they weren’t going to make a run at signing Tom Brady this offseason.

After Brady signed with Tampa, Shanahan said that he and Garoppolo “would love to have something like” what Brady and Bill Belichick had during their two decades together in New England. That run ended with Brady regarded by many as the best quarterback of all time and Shanahan again showed his faith in Garoppolo when he said on Thursday that he believes the quarterback can rank among the greatest to ever play the position.

“I know Jimmy. I believe Jimmy has the ability to be that and that’s what both of us are going for,” Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “If we can get him there and he has the ability to do it, we’re going to be pretty happy with who we have for a long time.”

It’s a very high bar to set for a player with one full season as a starter under his belt. That season was a successful one and building off of it would set both quarterback and team up for a long run of success.

