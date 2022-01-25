Kyle Shanahan believes 49ers fans will find way to show up vs. Rams

Shanahan believes 49ers fans will find way to show up at SoFi originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers Faithful travel so well that the Los Angeles Rams tried to take matters into their own hands by restricting sales for Sunday's NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium.

At every away game this season, there has been a noticeable presence of 49ers red in the stands. Players and coaches have complimented their fans who have given them a home-game feeling while on the road.

In an attempt to prevent SoFi Stadium from being covered in red Sunday, the Rams attempted to limit ticket sales to those with billing addresses with local zip codes.

The restrictions have since been lifted but the message was still sent loud and clear to 49ers fans who showed up in droves for the Week 18 matchup between the division rivals.

This is how much RED is in SoFi for #49ers pic.twitter.com/BwCoIan1cA — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) January 10, 2022

Kyle Shanahan has been impressed by how 49ers fans have been showing up at away games going back to the 2019 season.

“It is so awesome," Shanahan said after the 49ers' NFC divisional-round win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Stadium. "The Faithful are unbelievable. They blow my mind everywhere we go. The coolest thing I ever saw was New Orleans in 2019 when they took over Bourbon Street. What they did in SoFi a few weeks ago, and then in Dallas, seeing them out here at Lambeau.

"We have the best fans in the league and they show it everywhere we go.”

It hasn’t been an easy road for the 49ers. They traveled the most air miles in the league during the regular season, but having their fans with them has made it easier. The crowd noise made by 49ers fans has even forced the home teams to use a silent count on offense in order to communicate.

Shanahan loves having the advantage but has been on the other side of the scenario when he didn’t feel so welcome in his own home stadium.

“We had that a couple times when I was in Atlanta,” Shanahan said Monday. “A couple times that when we got in the red zone, we had to use a silent cadence and that was my first time ever being somewhere like that.

“It surprised me because it was my first time, but that’s also why I know it happens. I don’t know, you got used to it, so it wasn’t that big of a deal, but I know how much it fires us up, how much we love our fans for it. It’s pretty cool to see.”

With or without sales restrictions, the expectation is that 49ers fans will show up in high numbers in Los Angeles. The history of The Faithful’s presence even got Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth's wife to plea with the Rams fan base to not sell their tickets to 49ers fans.

49ers alumni Joe Staley and Frank Gore then got into the mix with their own social media posts offering to buy any unwanted seats for 49ers fans.

With all the excitement leading up to the third game between the division rivals this season, it will be interesting to see how much red is in the stands at SoFi this Sunday.

