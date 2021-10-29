How Kyle Shanahan can avoid losing 49ers' locker room, per Takeo Spikes

How Spikes believes Shanahan can avoid losing 49ers' locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers have fallen well below the sky-high expectations that were set entering the 2021 NFL season. Four consecutive losses have fans and pundits questioning the virtue of Shanahan's offense and lamenting the team's continued lack of depth as injuries mount.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Takeo Spikes breaks down how Shanahan must do in order to avoid losing the faith of the 49ers' locker room.

"You need to let everybody know that we're going to win and we're going to win now," Spikes said. "And how are you going to win? Whatever is necessary. I don't care if you're a 10-year vet or if you're a second-year player, if you give me the best opportunity to win football games, guess what, you will be playing, there is no more seniority. We don't have time to wait."

Spikes also emphasized the need for accountability across the board, something Shanahan has not shied away from in recent weeks.

At 2-4, the season is far from a lost cause. 11 games still remain on the newly-expanded 2021 slate for the 49ers. That being said, the way the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals have performed so far, it will be exceptionally difficult to catch those two squads in the NFC West race.

Shanahan knows the pressure is on as the 49ers head to Chicago for Week 8, with an absolute must-win game against the Bears on the docket.

