Kyle Shanahan: Asking if I’m in Sean McVay’s head is giving coaches too much credit

During Rams head coach Sean McVay’s press conference on Wednesday, he was asked if 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was in his head after losing six straight games to their NFC West rivals.

McVay said he didn’t feel that was the case and said he felt the Rams “didn’t finish the game” in a Week 18 loss that saw them give up a 17-point lead. At his Thursday news conference, Shanahan was asked if he likes the fact that McVay has to answer questions like that heading into the NFC title game.

Shanahan said he thought it was a “silly” question because it took the focus off the field.

“A question like that is just giving Sean and myself way too much credit,” Shanahan said. “We’re coaches. Watch what’s going on on that field and some of the players out there and the people that are competing and think that it’s about Sean and I — I mean. I know he doesn’t feel that way and he knows I don’t feel that way. The entertainment of this business is cool and stuff because It brings a lot of fans and it brings a lot of money for everybody. I think that’s pretty ridiculous. I don’t give coaches that much credit.”

A win on Sunday would be both the 49ers’ seventh straight over the Rams and their third straight this season. While that might not be a case of any one individual being in anyone else’s head, there would certainly be questions about whether there’s a mental aspect to why the Rams can’t seem to find a way past a familiar foe.

