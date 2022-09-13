Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan that the team would be “evaluating all options” with Dak Prescott expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a fractured thumb. The Cowboys are expected to go with backup Cooper Rush as they did in the one game Prescott missed with a calf injury in 2021.

The 49ers, though, have a backup quarterback they tried to trade the entire offseason.

Jimmy Garoppolo spent Week 1 of the team’s loss to the Bears on the sideline as Trey Lance struggled. Garoppolo, who has a no-trade clause, gives the 49ers insurance in case Lance continues to play as he did Sunday.

But coach Kyle Shanahan was asked Monday whether the 49ers would consider sending Garoppolo to Dallas if the Cowboys called.

“Just like all players, we’ll listen to anybody on anything,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “That never changes for any player or coach. We’ll always listen to anybody.”

The 49ers kept Garoppolo on a restructured one-year deal. It will keep him in San Francisco through 2022 barring a trade, which he would have to approve.

Kyle Shanahan was asked whether 49ers would consider trading Jimmy Garoppolo to Cowboys originally appeared on Pro Football Talk