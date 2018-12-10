Kyle Shanahan apologizes to George Kittle for falling shy of NFL record originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

George Kittle had a career game Sunday, in just the first half.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The second-year 49ers tight end caught seven passes for 210 yards. With a full 30 minutes remaining in the game, he was just 5 yards shy of breaking Shannon Sharpe's NFL single-game record for receiving yards by a tight end.

You figured Kittle would shatter that record, right? Nope.

He didn't catch a single pass in the second half, and no one felt worse about that than 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

"Coach Shanahan already apologized," Kittle said on 49ers Postgame Live after the 20-14 win over the Broncos. "Multiple times, he said he was sorry. He owes me one, but the W is OK with me."

Postgame host Greg Papa pressed Kittle on when Shanahan found the time to apologize.

"Right after the game, and in the locker room, he said it again, but it's all right," Kittle said.

[RELATED: Watch Kittle's monster 85-yard catch-and-run touchdown]

Kittle entered the game with 893 receiving yards this season, and he got a few friendly reminders of how many yards he needed to reach 1,000 for the season.

"My mom made sure to let me know I needed 107 yards today," Kittle said. "She told me that probably five times. Richard Sherman told me, too. It was pretty fun to get that."

Kittle now sits at 1,103 yards on the season with three games remaining.