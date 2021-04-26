Kyle Shanahan 'alive' comment prompts George Kittle response

Shanahan's 'alive' comment prompts response from Kittle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan made waves with some ambiguous comments during his 49ers press conference on Monday, and George Kittle wants to make sure he checks in with his head coach.

"I can't guarantee you that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday, so I can't guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday," Shanahan said in response to a question about whether Jimmy Garoppolo will be with the 49ers when the 2021 NFL Draft wraps up this upcoming weekend.

I’ll call you on Sunday to let you know I’m alive coach — George Kittle (@gkittle46) April 26, 2021

The 49ers have made it clear the team will be selecting a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick, and the team has said it hopes to retain Garoppolo going into next season.

However, teams could be looking to acquire Garoppolo via trade with a new franchise quarterback being selected on Thursday night.

Shanahan and general manager John Lynch likely want some security with whichever of the QBs the 49ers end up selecting, and Garoppolo already being in the system and understanding the offense would allow the organization to not rush a rookie into action right away.

While the 49ers coach likely will want to shut off his phone for a day and unwind after what surely has been a stressful draft evaluation process, he apparently should be expecting a call from his All-Pro tight end Sunday.

