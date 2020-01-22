Kyle Shanahan alerted official to pass interference before it happened

The 49ers held a 34-20 lead over the Packers and faced a third-and-three with 5:56 remaining in Sunday’s game. Kyle Shanahan called a play for George Kittle on a short out route.

Before the play was run, Shanahan told side judge Eugene Hall that Packers cornerback Will Redmond was going to impede his Pro Bowl tight end.

NFL Films caught Shanahan calling his shot.

“Flag on an out route, 85 versus their guy,” Shanahan told Hall. “He’s gonna go inside and break out and [Redmond] won’t let him out. Watch.”

Redmond, who weighs 65 pounds less than Kittle, grabbed onto the tight end.

Two officials, including Hall, threw flags for the obvious penalty.

Redmond was cited for a 5-yard defensive pass interference, giving the 49ers an automatic first down. The 49ers burned another 2:25 off the clock and kicked a 42-yard field goal.