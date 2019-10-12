The 49ers head into Week 6 with a 4-0 record, and they're doing it without a few of their key players.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk's knee injury has him out for four to six weeks, Mike McGlinchey is out with a knee injury of his own, and Joe Staley is expected to miss multiple games with a broken fibula.

"Losing Juice, that's a different deal," Shanahan told NBC Sports Bay Area. "Juice allows us to do a bunch of stuff -- the pressure we put on him."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Shanahan highlighted both his physical and mental game as what set him apart from others, but they're figuring out a way to make use with what they got by using the tight ends.

"We move them there -- that's what most teams do, Shanahan explained. "We always have to have a plan in games if we do lose Juice and we're not going to be able to do everything we do with Juice -- you can't really replace him, but the offense is going to be drastically different."

[RELATED: Kittle deemed questionable for 49ers-Rams]

49ers insider Matt Maiocco detailed the uniqueness of Juszczyk's skills and how detrimental it could be to lose him. His combination to deter those in the passing game and lead blocking skills gave Shanahan more homework to do, but he's up for the assignments. Week-after-week these strategies could change.

It's not a challenge that can't be done, but it will make the team missing Juice that much more.

How Kyle Shanahan will adjust 49ers' offense without Kyle Juszczyk originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area