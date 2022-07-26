Kyle Shanahan addresses Trey Lance 'arm fatigue' reports, not concerned

Shanahan not concerned over reports of Lance 'arm fatigue' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Yes, Trey Lance has experienced arm fatigue.

But 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said that is not anything that is unique for the quarterbacks he has been around throughout his career.

Lance’s arm fitness became a topic this offseason, and longtime NFL reporter Mike Silver said Lance experienced difficulty throwing on back-to-back days after a big workload.

“I think it happened one day in training camp last year,” Shanahan said on Tuesday. “But that would be accurate with any quarterback I ever coached. Yeah, guys get arm fatigue at times.

“But Trey’s arm was great all throughout OTAs. It’s been great talking to him through the whole summer. And I expect it to be the best it’s looked when he starts practice tomorrow.”

Shanahan left no doubt that Lance will take over for Jimmy Garoppolo as the starting quarterback this season. The 49ers’ first practice of training camp is scheduled for Wednesday.

“Jimmy knows we’re going with Trey,” Shanahan said. “Trey knows we’re going with Trey, and our team knows.”

Shanahan said he has no worries with Lance being able to take the bulk of the first-team practice snaps during training camp this summer.

“For a report to come out about a guy’s arm soreness, I get it,” Shanahan said. “But it could be reported about any quarterback I’ve ever coached, too. But I think we’re all right with his arm soreness.”

