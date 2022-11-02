Kyle Shanahan addresses Odell Beckham Jr.-49ers rumors: 'Always been a fan'

Shanahan addresses OBJ-49ers rumors: 'Always been a fan' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, with the 49ers’ most significant move being the addition of Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. However, San Francisco might not be done.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter stated Monday during his appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” that Odell Beckham Jr. is an interesting possible fit with the 49ers’ offense.

Rather than avoid the elephant in the room, coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the rumor Tuesday on KNBR 680’s “Murph & Mac Show.”

“We’re open to discussions with everybody. We look into everything,” Shanahan said. “You don’t have to worry about the trade deadline with him because he’s out there and he’s available. I’ve always been a fan of Odell, like I feel like most people are. He’s that good of a player.

“But I’m definitely very happy with our receiver group right now and love the receivers that we have.”

Beckham remains a free agent as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in the Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano also reported in October that Beckham probably won’t be prepared to take the field for any team until mid-December.

