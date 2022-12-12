Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers undefeated when rushing for 200-plus yards, stat shows

Shanahan’s 49ers undefeated when achieving key rushing stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy played his part in the 49ers' 35-7 blowout win over the Tampa Buccaneers, but San Francisco ensured that not everything was on the 22-year-old's shoulders.

The Iowa State product had plenty of help in the running game to compliment his arm. Purdy completed 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards and two passing touchdowns, with both coming on deep-ball throws to Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey.

And when Purdy wasn't throwing the ball, the 49ers rushed the football down the Buccaneers' throat with 36 carries for a season-high 209 yards resulting in three touchdowns -- including one by Purdy.

Sunday marked the sixth time San Francisco has rushed for over 200 yards under coach Kyle Shanahan, and they are 6-0 in those games.

Furthermore, the 49ers have won four of those six games by double digits, including Sunday's lopsided victory.

The 49ers will look to continue supporting Purdy with their dominant run game when they face off against the Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football" at Lumen Field.

