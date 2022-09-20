Kyle Shanahan: 49ers TE George Kittle has 'better chance' to play Week 3 vs. Broncos

The 49ers held out hope tight end George Kittle would be able to debut in Week 1 despite suffering a groin injury one week before the opener. He missed that game, but they again held out hope he’d play in Week 2.

Again, Kittle was absent.

Now, head coach Kyle Shanahan is expressing optimism that Kittle will return for Week 3 when the 49ers face the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

Shanahan was less optimistic after Week 1, saying he was waiting to see if Kittle was on the field for practice. However, in a conference call with reporters Monday Shanahan indicated Kittle’s Week 2 absence was a precaution aimed at having him available for Week 3.

“Yeah, he was close, that’s why we took it that far,” Shanahan said of Kittle playing in Week 2. “But, obviously he wasn’t able to go and I’m glad we didn’t because I think he could have got through the game, but there was going to be a higher risk of him re-injuring that. To be able to pull that game off and still get a win, I’m very glad with the decision we made and that should give him a much better chance to be good to go this week.”

It sounded like the 49ers had Kittle's long-term health in mind as Kittle sat out Weeks 1 and 2.

The 49ers managed to get a win over the Seattle Seahawks without their star tight end, but Kittle is an integral part of the San Francisco offense — especially with quarterback Trey Lance out for the season.

If Kittle can be back at full strength for Sunday night against the Broncos, the 49ers' offense could start hitting its stride in a way it can’t when Kittle isn't available.

