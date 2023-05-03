Kyle Shanahan, 49ers stars set for annual Dwight Clark Legacy Series

Shanahan, 49ers stars set for Dwight Clark Legacy Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Coach Kyle Shanahan, along with many current and past 49ers stars, will take part in lively conversation and story-telling for a fundraiser in San Jose on Wednesday, May 10.

The Dwight Clark Legacy Series will come to the California Theatre in San Jose to benefit the Golden Heart Fund.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are available here.

Clark is best known for The Catch, which served as the springboard to the 49ers' first Super Bowl in January 1982. He passed away in 2018 from ALS. Clark inspired the book and documentary “Letters to 87.”

He asked that any proceeds from projects bearing his name be directed to his charity of choice, The Golden Heart Fund, in order to help "his guys."

The Golden Heart Fund assists former 49ers players who are struggling with the physical ailments, mental wellness and financial burden. Last year, the Dwight Clark Legacy Series raised $140,000 for the Golden Heart Fund.

This year, the event features an extraordinary lineup of playmakers, including Jerry Rice, John Taylor, Christian McCaffrey and his father, Ed McCaffrey.

All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner will be honored with the Dwight Clark Award, an annual honor that goes to a 49ers player who carries himself as an exemplary teammate.

Former 49ers Pro Bowl tight end Brent Jones, while presenting the first award to George Kittle in 2021, described it as an honor that reflects “that competitive nature, that intensity and the spirit of teamwork and camaraderie that Dwight personified.”

Shanahan will provide a state of the 49ers -- and, undoubtedly, an update on the team's quarterback situation -- during a Q&A session with Laura Britt and Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

