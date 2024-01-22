Kyle Shanahan: 49ers will know more about Deebo Samuel's shoulder on Wednesday

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel left Saturday's game with a shoulder injury, and the team doesn't know yet whether he'll be ready to go for the NFC Championship Game.

Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed today that X-rays on Samuel's shoulder showed nothing was broken, but said Samuel was in a lot of pain.

Shanahan says the 49ers expect to have a better idea on Wednesday whether Samuel can play on Sunday against the Lions.

If Samuel can't go, that would be a major blow to the 49ers: He had 60 catches for 892 yards and seven touchdowns, and added 225 yards and five touchdowns rushing. He's one of the 49ers' most important players, and they'll be hoping his shoulder is healthy enough for him to go on Sunday with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.