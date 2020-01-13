Kyle Shanahan: 49ers “fortunate” Robert Saleh isn’t going to Browns

When 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about defensive coordinator Robert Saleh interviewing for the Browns head coaching job, he said he was pumped for Saleh to have the opportunity.

Shanahan answered another question regarding Saleh on Monday and he again used pumped to describe his feelings. This question was about Saleh being passed over by the Browns in favor of Kevin Stefanski and Shanahan explained that he felt bad for Saleh while feeling good for what it means for the 49ers.

“Every year we keep him, we’ll be very fortunate,” Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com.

With the Browns job filled, Saleh won’t have anything in the back of his mind to take thoughts away from the Packers offense this week. Should the Niners win that game, they’ll be in the Super Bowl and Saleh’s stock will be even higher heading into the 2020 season.