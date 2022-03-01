Kyle Shanahan, 49ers coaching staff won't attend NFL Scouting Combine

Shanahan, 49ers coaching staff won't attend NFL combine originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers coaching staff won't take part in the 2022 NFL combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Instead, general manager John Lynch will be joined by San Francisco's personnel department and scouts on the annual trip to Indy. Shanahan and his crew will stay in Santa Clara and watch film of the NFL prospects.

Kyle Shanahan and his #49ers coaching staff will not attend the NFL Scouting Combine. The staff, including the new hires, will stay back in Santa Clara and evaluate the film of the prospects. SFâ€™s personnel department and scouts are in Indianapolis. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 1, 2022

The NFL combine, a six-day event featuring the game's top NFL hopefuls, is set to begin Tuesday. Lynch will address the media from the combine at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The 49ers currently do not own a first-round pick, as they sent it to the Miami Dolphins to trade up and select quarterback Trey Lance in last year's draft. San Francisco, which owns nine picks after the first round, will make its first selection at No. 61 overall barring any trades.

