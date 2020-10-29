Kyle Shanahan, 49ers believe Seahawks' defense better than numbers show

Shanahan expects good Seahawks defense to show up vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Through six games, the Seattle Seahawks' defense statistically is ranked as one of the worst in the league.The Seahawks rank 32nd in yards allowed per game (479), first downs allowed per game (28.5), and in the number of plays by opponent per game (76.5). They also rank 29th in average yards allowed per play (6.3).Remarkably Russell Wilson and his offense have been able to put up enough points to lead the team to a 5-1 record, and keep them at the top of a very competitive NFC West.However, Kyle Shanahan think the statistics don’t indicate an inept defense.“They're giving up a lot of yards,” Shanahan said on Wednesday. “I know their numbers are real bad, but the numbers don't tell the whole story. They've given up some explosives, which gets the yards going, but they're still third in the league in turnovers, which means they cause a lot of problems.”Like the 49ers' defense, the Seahawks have suffered several injuries to key players, a few of which could be back in the lineup for the key divisional match up with the 49ers on Sunday at CenturyLink Field.When Carroll spoke to local Bay Area reporters on Wednesday, he did not have an update on All-Pro safety Jamal Adams who has been out since suffering a groin injury in Week 3. Still, Carroll remains hopeful.Cornerback Shaquill Griffin is in the concussion protocol which puts his game status in question for now but Carroll does expect defensive tackle Rasheem Green to return to practice this week after suffering a stinger in Week 1.Shanahan believes the injuries are a part of the reason the Seahawks' defense has struggled, and the 49ers' staff is preparing with the expectation that they will face a full-strength defense.“They haven't had all their players out there, which I know that'll help when they get them back,” Shanahan said. “I’m fully expecting them to get those guys back this week. We know how good their coaches are. They're playing good enough to win and that's why they've only lost one. I don't think the numbers tell the whole story.”

Carroll admits the defense hasn’t been playing at their best but also explained that most of their struggles have been in the fourth quarter when their opponents have been playing catch up. He hopes fielding a healthier squad will raise their performance level."We haven’t played very well,” Carroll said. “So, I’m really excited to get our guys back together and get the guys out there that we wanted to get the season going with, and get everyone playing together.“We’re in a good enough spot right now to make a real good run if we can clean up what’s going on over there. It is an area of focus, I can tell you that but it ain’t going to stay like this.”

