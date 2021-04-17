Kyle Shanahan, 49ers believe in plan at No. 3, Sean McVay says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Espinoza
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Shanahan's approach to No. 3 pick discussed by Rams' McVay originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Los Angeles Rams shook up the NFL with their blockbuster trade to acquire quarterback Matthew Stafford, which was first reported on Jan. 30. 

Then the 49ers claimed the spotlight by moving up to the No. 3 position in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

So, what does Sean McVay think of his friend and NFC West rival Kyle Shanahan? He joined the Rich Eisen Podcast recently (H/T 49ers Webzone) to share his thoughts on the 49ers taking such a big risk.

"I do think that everything was done with a plan in mind, while also knowing that I'm sure they're really kind of really ironing it out to make sure," McVay told Eisen. "But I have a tough time, knowing how intentional Kyle is about everything, and [general manager] John [Lynch], and those guys in San Francisco, that they didn't feel good, no matter what the scenario is about either one or two guys -- or a few -- that would be available at that third pick when you give that much up to go up."

McVay and Shanahan are two of the game’s brightest young minds and have developed a friendship over the years. The Rams looked like they even lifted some plays from the 49ers’ playbook last season.

While everyone is trying to make sense of the 49ers front office and who’s showing up at whose pro day, McVay is assured that Shanahan is taking a measured approach to the franchise-defining decision that looms.

"I do know this, and this is what you always respect about Kyle, and when I worked for Mike [Shanahan], they're going to do their work, they're going to be convicted in their beliefs," McVay said. "There's a security that exists where they trust the expertise and their due diligence. I know Kyle's going to be studying the heck out of these guys that are possibilities."

RELATED: Where oddsmakers set 49ers win total over/under

The 49ers and Rams will face each other twice a year, so McVay definitely is interested in knowing which quarterback San Francisco drafts.

Knowing McVay’s work ethic, it wouldn’t be surprising if his staff started scouting the 49ers’ draft pick once it’s announced at No. 3 on April 29. 

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Watson, Watanabe lead Raptors past Magic, 113-102

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Paul Watson Jr. scored 20 of his career-high 30 points in the third quarter Friday night and the Toronto Raptors pulled away to a 113-102 victory over the Orlando Magic. Playing in only his second game after missing 11 games due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocol, Watson converted six straight 3-point shots in the period, in which Toronto outscored the Magic 38-19. ''I had a tough little stretch of about three days,'' Watson said of his coronavirus experience, ''but I feel like my preparation since then is really helping me get to where I am now.

  • Jake Paul retracts claim of having CTE: ‘I should not have misspoken’

    Jake Paul admitted wrongdoing with his controversial claim that he had "early signs" of CTE.

  • Why you won't hear Paige Bueckers' name called until the 2023 WNBA draft

    The WNBA's draft eligibility rules make players finish four years of college or turn 22 in the calendar year of the draft. But there's much more than just enacting a one-and-done rule.

  • Fighter who suffered severed finger has bout result overturned

    Khetag Pliev, the fighter who had his finger almost completely severed earlier this month, now officially has one less loss on his record.

  • Jamal Murray's torn ACL doesn't signal the end for the Nuggets' future

    He just turned 24 this February, and with a core under the age of 27, this isn’t the end of the story for the Nuggets. The momentum has stopped for now, but there’s always another way to the cup.

  • Bellator 257 live and official results (5:30 p.m. ET)

    Bellator 257 takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

  • GRAMMY award winner Diplo slated to box for Triller Fight Club

    If you thought Triller Fight Club was going outside the box with Saturday's event featuring Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren, then get ready for this one.

  • Canelo Alvarez talks Billy Joe Saunders, adding to his power and staying ready

    WBA-WBC super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez previews his May 8 unification fight vs. WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

  • Vadim Nemkov wants to finish Phil Davis in Bellator 257 main event

    Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov is set to make his first title defense against former light heavyweight champion Phil Davis in the quarterfinals of the promotion’s light heavyweight grand prix at Bellator 257. Nemkov’s last victory was a masterclass performance, where he finished the former champion, current no. 1 contender, and another competitor in the light heavyweight grand prix Ryan Bader to win the belt at Bellator 244 in August. Speaking at virtual media day for Bellator 257, Nemkov discussed what it has been like to be a “front man” of sorts for the promotion as a champion in what is perhaps Bellator’s most stacked division. “I’m very proud that I’m on this level,” Nemkov said. “Bellator made posters of me and my picture is on the arena, on the cage.” Despite already reaching one of the highest achievements in the sport, the 28-year old Nemkov is more focused on paying it forward. But of course, Nemkov is enjoying the fruits of his labor as well. “I enjoy it. I’m happy. I’m really happy that Bellator trusts me, this moment that I’m on the posters,” Nemkov said. “I’m working really hard with my team to give [Bellator] the same, to show them that they’re also really happy to be in Bellator.” As far as his approach to the grand prix however, Nemkov is trying his best to maintain the perception of a fighter who has yet to achieve the championship that the Russian prodigy possesses in the light heavyweight title. Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ “Yes, I’m in the grand prix as a champion. But I try to move these things out of my head, so I enter this tournament like a regular fighter and I just want to win,” Nemkov said. “For me it’s [very] important to win this tournament. Not the belt." Nemkov’s opponent in the quarterfinals of the light heavyweight grand prix is a familiar foe in Phil Davis. The two fought in 2018, where Nemkov squeaked out a split decision win in 2018. As a result of Nemkov’s familiarity with “Mr. Wonderful”, Nemkov feels more prepared and more evolved as a fighter since their last outing. Nemkov is also keen on finishing Davis, something that has never been done in Davis’ professional career. “I’m ready to fight with Phil Davis for five rounds. I’ve prepared for it, but I want to finish it,” Nemkov said. “I don’t want to spend five rounds with Phil Davis.”

  • Premier League Talking Points

    Back in 2011-12, Manchester United held an eight-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City with six games to go, but with Sergio Aguero's 94th-minute intervention in the final game of the season, City completed a dramatic title turnaround. City's shock 2-1 defeat to Leeds United on Saturday, coupled with Manchester United's 3-1 success at Tottenham Hotspur, means that should United win their game in hand, it will be roles reversed from 2011-12, but with an eight point gap, six to play. Hopes of an equally dramatic turnaround are slim, however.

  • Four Cup Series teams docked in Martinsville penalty report

    NASCAR officials formalized a host of penalties Tuesday from last weekend’s Cup Series and Xfinity Series races at Martinsville Speedway. Among those penalties were fines for lug-nut violations issued to three Cup Series teams that each had a single lug unsecured after Sunday’s completion of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain 500. Those teams, which each absorbed […]

  • Anthony Edwards on pending Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez: 'I don't know who that is'

    Baseball's connection with Gen Z may be worse than we thought.

  • Nets have three of the best one-on-one scorers among active players

    When healthy, loaded with all their star power, the current iteration of the Brooklyn Nets will have arguably the best offense of all time.

  • Jackson's jumper gives Clippers 100-98 win over Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard both spoke highly of their time in Detroit. Small consolation for the Pistons after those two led the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers to a remarkable victory in Motown. Jackson sank a jumper with 2.3 seconds left against his former team, giving the Clippers their seventh straight victory, 100-98 over Detroit on Wednesday night.

  • NHL roundup: Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury moves up wins list

    Max Pacioretty and Tomas Nosek both collected one goal and two assists to pace the visiting Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Mark Stone and Alex Tuch netted one goal and one assist apiece in the win, and Chandler Stephenson and Alex Pietrangelo added goals as the Golden Knights won their fourth straight game.

  • Stefanos Tsitsipas advances to third round in Monte Carlo

    Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece recorded a 6-3, 6-4 win over Aslan Karatsev of Russia on Tuesday in their second-round match at the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco. Tsitsipas smashed four aces en route to dispatching Karatsev in one hour, 24 minutes. "I'm putting (in) hours on the court, trying to become consistent (and) get close to the legends of our sport," Tsitsipas said.

  • Whatever happened to Kelly Bryant, who started ahead of Trevor Lawrence?

    What became of Kelly Bryant, who once started ahead of Trevor Lawrence at Clemson?

  • Peter King ‘mind boggled’ by Carson Wentz behavior in Eagles exit

    On the Eagle Eye podcast, NBCs Football Night in America reporter Peter King is pointing the fingers at Carson Wentz himself for the deterioration of his relationship with the franchise, saying he was 'mind-boggled' by the quarterback's behavior.

  • Projected win totals for every team in the NFC North

    See the projected win totals for the Vikings, Packers, Bears and Lions for the 2021 NFL season.

  • Report: Celtics sign Jabari Parker to 2 year deal, waive Mo Wagner

    Jabari Parker will join the Celtics after a short stint in Sacramento.