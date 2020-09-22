Kyle Shanahan 1 of 3 coaches fined for not wearing mask on sidelines

The NFL is taking its mask mandates as part of its COVID-19 protocols. very seriously. They issued a memo to teams after Week 1 that coaches must follow the mandatory mask protocols on sidelines requiring all non-players to be in masks during the game. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan did not adequately follow those rules.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Shanahan was one of three coaches fined $100,000 for failing to wear a mask. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and Broncos coach Vic Fangio were also fined the same amount.

On top of the personal fines, each of their teams was also hit with a $250,000 penalty from the league.

NFL fined three head coaches – – Denver’s Vic Fangio, Seattle’s Pete Carroll and SF’s Kyle Shanahan – $100,000 each for not wearing masks Sunday, and each of their teams another $250,000, sources told ESPN. So that’s $1.05 million dollars in fines for not wearing masks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2020





This is another notch in a brutal road trip for Shanahan and the 49ers.

They’ll aim to get back on track this week while staying at the Greenbrier in West Virginia, and then playing the Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.