Kyle Sensabaugh is promoted as new E&H Athletic Director

Apr. 12—EMORY, Va. — Emory and Henry College Athletics has announced staffing changes in its leadership for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Dr. Anne Crutchfield, who has served as Director of Athletics (AD) since 2018, along with five years as head women's basketball coach from 2014-2019, will transition from Vice President for Athletics and assume responsibilities for athletics strategic projects.

As women's basketball coach, Crutchfield posted a 98-40 overall record with a 59-23 mark against Old Dominion Athletic Conference opponents. She led the Wasps to the semifinals of the ODAC Tournament in four of her five seasons, including a berth in the Championship game in 2018. Also that year, E&H received its first-ever bid to the NCAA Division III tournament, advancing to the second round.

Crutchfield was named ODAC Co-Coach of the Year by her peers for the 2017-2018 season. Additionally, she coached Taylor Blevins to Honorable Mention All-America honors by the WBCA and a spot in the inaugural WBCA Women's Collegiate All-Star Game.

"Anne is a tireless advocate for her alma mater," said President John W. Wells.

"She has worked diligently for the past three years orchestrating and leading our Division II transition and building additional teams for wrestling, lacrosse, track & field and rugby. We're excited for her continued contributions in athletics."

Assuming the AD position will be Kyle Sensabaugh, a former E&H basketball player from 2009-2013. Sensabaugh began coaching at Emory & Henry in 2013 with the men's basketball program for two seasons followed by time with the women's team from 2019-2023. He joined Emory & Henry as a full-time administrator in 2020 as assistant athletic director with a focus on developing a center for student-athlete success. He has been responsible for more than 1,000 student-athletes, managing a caseload of 200 per semester.

"Kyle is an established campus leader and coach. He is a respected and engaged director who supports our students with great effectiveness," said Wells. "He has great results helping our student-athletes achieve academic success while maintaining their eligibility."

Sensabaugh will assume his duties beginning July 1, 2024, and also serve as the interim head men's basketball coach for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Ben Thompson, former head men's basketball coach, will assume new responsibilities in the Emory & Henry Advancement office, serving as a Major Gift Officer and supporting the Collective Connection Campaign initiatives. Thompson has served as the men's coach since 2018.

A national search will be conducted for a head men's basketball coach during the 2024-2025 academic year to be announced following the conclusion of next season.

Remaining as associate athletic directors and administrators are Susan Ratliff and Trey McCall. Senior leadership for the Athletics department will move to Ryan Bowyer, Vice President for Student Experience at Emory & Henry.

Emory & Henry will learn of its status as a full member of NCAA Division II with its successful completion of a three-year realignment process from Division III in July. E&H also joined the South Atlantic Conference in July 2022 after more than 45 years as a charter member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

