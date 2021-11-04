Kyle Seager exits to ovation

Associated Press

The Chiefs insisted Wednesday that their preparation for the Green Bay Packers would not change upon learning that league MVP Aaron Rodgers had tested positive for COVID-19 and would miss their matchup this weekend. After all, rather than face one of the game's best quarterbacks Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs and their much-maligned defense likely will get second-year pro Jordan Love making his NFL starting debut. “It's definitely disappointing,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has become close friends with Rodgers in part through shared endorsement deals.