Kyle Seager exits to ovation
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kyle Seager exits the game in tears in the top of the 9th inning to a standing ovation from the Mariners' crowd
Kyle Seager exits the game in tears in the top of the 9th inning to a standing ovation from the Mariners' crowd
Kyle Seager slugs a two-run, go-ahead double in the top of the 11th inning
Left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi is leaving the Seattle Mariners after the team declined a club option on the All-Star and Kikuchi opted for free agency. Kikuchi could have exercised a one-year player option, but instead is choosing a fresh start elsewhere after struggling over the second half of last season. Seattle also announced Wednesday that it would not be picking up the option on third baseman Kyle Seager, a move that was long expected.
Kyle Seager slugs a solo home run to center field for his 35th of the season, putting the Mariners on top 1-0 in the 4th inning
After Rodgers got COVID, Bortles needed to get up to Wisconsin ASAP and he happily shelved his clubs for another shot at his NFL career.
Alex Bowman will donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of his "Hack" T-shirts to animal shelters. The Hendrick Motorsports driver released the shirts as a joke to celebrate his win at Martinsville, but they have been a big hit.
The past four weeks have been a whirlwind of proud life moments for the parents of Southaven native and Atlanta Braves star Austin Riley.
“I’m just taking that talent and running with it.”
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is not surprised by the players reactions to the Astros' Cheating scandal.
You have to see Goose’s face when he feels the kick.
President Biden's hitting the gas — not pumping the brakes — to pass his two massive spending bills ASAP, and doesn’t read his party’s poor electoral showing in Virginia as a rebuke of the massive costs, lawmakers and White House advisers tell Axios.Why it matters: What Biden’s critics see as a stubborn streak his allies call resolve. The president's confidants love to point out that during the 2020 primaries, the press corps doubted his strategy and ability to capture the Democratic nomination.
N'Keal Harry has a different mindset following the trade deadline.
NBA All-Star Green was the first player mentioned in ESPN’s story alleging racist and misogynistic behavior from Suns owner Sarver on Thursday.
How to watch, stream, listen: Former Heisman winner and now analyst Robert Griffin III will be on the call for the Oregon vs. Washington broadcast.
Matthew Pouliot presents his annual Top 111 Free Agents column, led this year by three members of a stellar shortstop class. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)
The Chiefs insisted Wednesday that their preparation for the Green Bay Packers would not change upon learning that league MVP Aaron Rodgers had tested positive for COVID-19 and would miss their matchup this weekend. After all, rather than face one of the game's best quarterbacks Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs and their much-maligned defense likely will get second-year pro Jordan Love making his NFL starting debut. “It's definitely disappointing,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has become close friends with Rodgers in part through shared endorsement deals.
Less than 4% of L.A.'s firefighters are women. Many say their ranks are so small because of a hostile, sexist culture pervading the city's Fire Department.
Now's your chance to literally live like the Sex and the City character.
The Phillies have begun the process of tightening their roster in preparation for a busy winter. By Jim Salisbury
Moderate, pragmatic candidates mainly did well in municipal elections Tuesday. But school board elections are a concerning sign for the future. | Opinion
Whatever the reason, Washington coach Jimmy Lake decided this was the moment to throw a jab at No. 7 Oregon. A counterpunch could land Saturday when Washington and Oregon renew hostilities. Asked if Washington’s coaches have a recruiting rivalry with Oregon, Lake said that was “more pumped up than it is.”