Kyle Schwarber's brutal errors in left field cost Cubs

CHICAGO — In an era before the Chicago Cubs won last year’s World Series, Kyle Schwarber’s sixth-inning error would have been labeled as a case of the billy goat rearing its cursed head.

In 2017, it’s just labeled as an awful defensive play that comes with the territory of putting Schwarber’s massive bat — but subpar glove — into a National League lineup.

Warning: This play should not be viewed by children.

Kyle Schwarber does his best circus act in left field with two errors. And now Jose Quintana is out of the game. Wow. pic.twitter.com/AQVfiJIeVq — Pitcher List (@ThePitcherList) October 9, 2017





Schwarber badly misplayed a fly ball from Daniel Murphy in the top of the sixth inning in Monday’s Game 3 of the NLDS at Wrigley Field. How bad? Schwarber was not only credited with one error but two as he let the ball bounce off his glove near the wall, then kicked it toward the warning track.

Schwarber’s two errors allowed Murphy to reach third, which prompted Cubs manager Joe Maddon to pull starter Jose Quintana from the game. Ryan Zimmerman then promptly doubled off reliever Pedro Strop, giving the Nationals a 1-0 lead in a tightly-pitched duel between Quintana and Max Scherzer.