Kyle Schwarber tops off big 2019 by marrying longtime girlfriend Paige Hartman

2019 has been a momentous year for Kyle Schwarber.

On the diamond, Schwarber had a career season, posting career highs in home runs (38) and RBIs (92). Something clicked for him offensively post-All-Star break, as he slashed .280/.366/.631 while hitting 20 homers.

Schwarber topped that off in a big way Saturday, marrying longtime girlfriend and highschool sweetheart Paige Hartman. Take a look at some visuals from the event:

Congrats to the new Mr. and Mrs Schwarber. What a beautiful wedding!! Cheers to many years of health, happiness and love. 🥂 pic.twitter.com/Rtbqz6aBx4 — Jason Romano (@jason_romano7) December 8, 2019

The Schwarbers' first dance officially married. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mAVLddgBBL — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) December 7, 2019

Here's to a lifetime of happiness for the couple!

