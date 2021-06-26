Kyle Schwarber rides torrid home run tear to top of NL leaderboard

Schwarber rides home run tear to top of NL leaderboard originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Another day, another home run for Kyle Schwarber.

The Nationals’ outfielder and leadoff man has been on a home run binge, entering Tuesday’s game against the Miami Marlins with 12 home runs over his last 13 games. He added yet another blast to the tally with a solo shot off Pablo López in the top of the third.

An all-time hot streak has @kschwarb12 tied for the NL lead in homers! pic.twitter.com/4MUE6YjJDE — MLB (@MLB) June 26, 2021

With the homer, Schwarber tied San Diego Padres Ferando Tatís Jr. for the NL lead with 22 long balls on the season. Only Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (25) and Shohei Ohtani (24) have more.

According to MLB analyst Sarah Langs, Schwarber’s 12 home runs he’s hit out of the leadoff spot over his last 12 games are the most any leadoff hitter has slugged in a 12-game span in MLB history. He’s hit five homers as the first batter of the game with a .571 average (8-for-14) in those plate appearances.