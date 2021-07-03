Kyle Schwarber, MLB's hottest hitter, exits game with apparent hamstring injury

Kyle Schwarber's white-hot run may have just hit the pause button.

The Washington Nationals outfielder exited Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with an apparent hamstring injury. Schwarber pulled up after running past first base on a second-inning single and exited without putting weight on his right leg.

If Schwarber is forced to miss time beyond Friday, it will interrupt one of the most remarkable runs of the season, one that officially won him NL Player of the Month on Friday.

Kyle Schwarber's home run barrage

When the Nationals signed Schwarber last offseason, it was a buy-low move for a player who hit only .188 last season and was later non-tendered by the Chicago Cubs. The team was likely hoping he could hit like the low-contact, high-power slugger had been in his first five seasons in MLB.

The team probably didn't expect to get the reincarnation of Barry Bonds for a month.

After entering June hitting .230/.319/.447 and continuing to slump for the first 11 days of the month, Schwarber was moved to leadoff full-time and responded by doing something you typically don't see from a leadoff hitter: A historic home run barrage.

Between June 12 and June 29, Schwarber hit 16 homers over the span of 18 games:

Wanna know how Leadoff Hitter Kyle Schwarber became NL Player of the Month?



6/12 - SCHWAR💣

6/13 - 2 SCHWAR💣s

6/14 - SCHWAR💣

6/19 - 2 SCHWAR💣s

6/20 - 3 SCHWAR💣s

6/23 - SCHWAR💣

6/24 - 2 SCHWAR💣s

6/25 - SCHWAR💣

6/28 - 2 SCHWAR💣s

6/29 - SCHWAR💣@kschwarb12 // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/lHVN6cRJNM — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 2, 2021

That led to some particular silly stats, like:

Story continues

Most home runs in a 75 plate appearance span in MLB history:



16 Kyle Schwarber 2021

15 Barry Bonds 2001

15 Mark McGwire 1999

15 Sammy Sosa 1998 — Jeremy Frank (@MLBRandomStats) June 30, 2021

Most HRs ever in the month of June:



Sammy Sosa: 20 (1998)

Kyle Schwarber: 16 (2021) 🔥



(h/t StatMuse) pic.twitter.com/XoPbeRvR7E — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 30, 2021

Kyle Schwarber has 12 home runs in his last 10 games



That's tied with 1995 Albert Belle for the most HR in any 10-game span since at least 1901 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 29, 2021

Schwarber is now one homer behind Fernando Tatis Jr. for the NL lead in home runs with 25 (he was a no for the Home Run Derby, sadly), with the most fWAR among hitters in the major leagues over the last 14 days. Hopefully, it's a run he can continue soon.

More from Yahoo Sports: