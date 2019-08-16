Kyle Schwarber is keeping it 100.

In Thursday's game against the Phillies, Schwarber hit a major milestone in his big league career. The 26-year-old hit his 100th career home run with a blast into deep center field at Citizens Bank Park.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Not only did he achieve a personal accomplishment, but Schwarber made Cubs history in the process. Among those who debuted with the Cubs, none have ever hit 100 home runs with the team faster than Schwarber.

Fewest games to 100 career HR

among players who debuted with #Cubs



Kyle Schwarber 453

Kris Bryant 487

Ernie Banks 500

Javier Báez 602

Billy Williams 611

Ron Santo 708















— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 16, 2019

That's one illustrious group right there, folks. The blast was also Schwarber's 28th of the season, tying him with Javier Báez for most on the Cubs.

Fortunately for Schwarber, this home run against the Phillies was much smoother than one from earlier in his career.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Cubs games easily on your device.

Story continues

Kyle Schwarber makes Cubs history, surpasses Kris Bryant's team record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago