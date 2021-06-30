Kyle Schwarber’s home run tear: Tracking every homer from historic run

Schwarber’s home run tear: Tracking every homer from his run originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Kyle Schwarber has made history at the plate this season, putting up an impressive display of power that will go down as one of the best baseball has ever seen. In addition to setting the Nationals’ record for most home runs in a month, Schwarber has vaulted himself into the home run race with a run that began just after he was moved to the leadoff spot June 8.

Some came on breaking balls. Others on fastballs. He’s hit some into the third deck while a few just managed to sneak over the wall. In the middle of the zone, above it, outside it — none of that has mattered to Schwarber.

Here’s a list of all the home runs Schwarber has hit throughout his run, complete with the video, distance, exit velocity and pitch type for each one.

HR #1: June 12 vs. Giants

Vaunted leadoff slugger Kyle Schwarber launched his 10th HR of the season. It landed it the 2nd deck.



(It was his 6th career leadoff Schwar💣.)#NATITUDE // https://t.co/Q3S2lefCHS pic.twitter.com/JLWB5cLgrI — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 12, 2021

Pitcher: Kevin Gausman

Situation: Bottom first, no outs, bases empty, count 0-1, score tied 0-0

Distance: 426 feet

Exit velo: 111 mph

Pitch type: Fastball

HR #2: June 13 vs. Giants

Raise your hand if you've hit a leadoff HR two days in a row...



*Kyle Schwarber raises hand*#NATITUDE // https://t.co/Q3S2lefCHS pic.twitter.com/WW0LRrMKQP — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 13, 2021

Pitcher: Johnny Cueto

Story continues

Situation: Bottom first, no outs, bases empty, count 2-1, score tied 0-0

Distance: 407 feet

Exit velo: 100.3 mph

Pitch type: Changeup

HR #3: June 13 vs. Giants (2nd of game)

9/10 doctors recommend at least 2 servings of Schwarbohydrates a day.@kschwarb12 // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/wmk9ezh1nI — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 13, 2021

Pitcher: Johnny Cueto

Situation: Bottom second, one out, runners on second and third, Nats led 1-0, count 1-2

Distance: 426 feet

Exit velo: 105.6 mph

Pitch type: Fastball

HR #4: June 14 vs. Pirates

4 homers in the last 3 days. @kschwarb12 is hot. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/psRJ4DcYFj — MLB (@MLB) June 15, 2021

Pitcher: Clay Holmes

Situation: Bottom seventh, two outs, bases empty, score tied 2-2, count 1-0

Distance: 399 feet

Exit velo: 111.1 mph

Pitch type: Curveball

HR #5: June 19 vs. Mets

For the 27th time in his career, Kyle Schwarber hit a HR during a Jon Lester start.#NATITUDE // https://t.co/Q3S2lefCHS pic.twitter.com/YgZtdIVXAF — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 19, 2021

Pitcher: Robert Gsellman

Situation: Bottom first, no outs, bases empty, score tied 0-0, count 1-1

Distance: 443 feet

Exit velo: 111.4 mph

Pitch type: Changeup

HR #6: June 19 vs. Mets (2nd of game)

We moved Kyle Schwarber to the leadoff spot on June 8.



In 12 games since, he's hit 6 HRs and 13 RBIs.#NATITUDE // https://t.co/Q3S2lefCHS pic.twitter.com/tF6Xr85JxS — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 19, 2021

Pitcher: Sean Reid-Foley

Situation: Bottom fourth, two outs, runners on second and third, score tied 2-2, count 1-0

Distance: 398 feet

Exit velo: 96.7 mph

Pitch type: Fastball

HR #7: June 20 vs. Mets

We moved Kyle Schwarber to the leadoff spot on June 8.



In 13 games since, he's hit 7 HRs and 14 RBIs.



The Best Leadoff Hitter in @MLB™@kschwarb12 // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/2sieZjrSG0 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 20, 2021

Pitcher: Taijuan Walker

Situation: Bottom first, no outs, bases empty, count 2-0, score tied 0-0

Distance: 418 feet

Exit velo: 108.3 mph

Pitch type: Fastball

HR #8: June 20 vs. Mets (2nd of game)

Kyle Schwarber has 8 HRs since June 12.



ELEVEN @MLB teams have 8 or fewer HRs over that span.#NATITUDE // https://t.co/Q3S2lefCHS pic.twitter.com/UvP1s8G8YB — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 20, 2021

Pitcher: Taijuan Walker

Situation: Bottom fifth, no outs, bases empty, count 3-2, Nats led 2-1

Distance: 374 feet

Exit velo: 112.2 mph

Pitch type: Sinker

HR #9: June 20 vs. Mets (3rd of game)

5 HOME RUNS IN 2 DAYS.



THE ABSOLUTE HOTTEST HITTER IN @MLB IS IN DC.#NATITUDE // https://t.co/Q3S2lefCHS pic.twitter.com/KAoJJxt37r — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 20, 2021

Pitcher: Jeurys Familia

Situation: Bottom seventh, one out, runner on second, count 0-1, Nats led 3-2

Distance: 379 feet

Exit velo: 103.3 mph

Pitch type: Sinker

HR #10: June 23 @ Phillies

Game-tying 3 pointers in Philly this year:



Ben Simmons: 0

Kyle Schwarber: 1@kschwarb12 // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/mjZgjsNLJH — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 23, 2021

Pitcher: Archie Bradley

Situation: Top fifth, one out, runners on first and third, count 0-1, Phillies led 5-2

Distance: 379 feet

Exit velo: 108.8 mph

Pitch type: Knuckle curve

HR #11: June 24 @ Marlins

This is Kyle Schwarber's 13th game hitting leadoff for the #Nats.



He's tied for 3rd in team history with 5 leadoff HRs.@kschwarb12 // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/KrE155F8sA — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 24, 2021

Pitcher: Cody Poteet

Situation: Top first, no outs, bases empty, count 2-2, score tied 0-0

Distance: 398 feet

Exit velo: 106.3 mph

Pitch type: Curveball

HR #12: June 24 @ Marlins (2nd of game)

Kyle Schwarber is Mr. June and we're going to need a calendar shoot, like, yesterday.



June 12 - SCHWAR💣

June 13 - 2 SCHWAR💣s

June 14 - SCHWAR💣

June 19 - 2 SCHWAR💣s

June 20 - 3 SCHWAR💣s

June 23 - SCHWAR💣

June 24 - 2 SCHWAR💣s (so far)@kschwarb12 // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/YRzRYEHiVs — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 24, 2021

Pitcher: Cody Poteet

Situation: Top second, two outs, runners on first and second, count 0-2, Nats led 1-0

Distance: 414 feet

Exit velo: 108.6 mph

Pitch type: Fastball

HR #13: June 25 @ Marlins

Kyle Schwarber hit 11 HR in 59 games for the 2020 Cubs.



Kyle Schwarber has hit 13 HR the last two weeks for the 2021 Nationals.@kschwarb12 // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/TelMHFdjyl — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 26, 2021

Pitcher: Pablo López

Situation: Top third, no outs, bases empty, count 2-2, Marlins led 4-0

Distance: 420 feet

Exit velo: 112.1 mph

Pitch type: Fastball

HR #14: June 28 vs. Mets

Here's your daily Kyle Schwarber June HR tally update:



June 12 - SCHWAR💣

June 13 - 2 SCHWAR💣s

June 14 - SCHWAR💣

June 19 - 2 SCHWAR💣s

June 20 - 3 SCHWAR💣s

June 23 - SCHWAR💣

June 24 - 2 SCHWAR💣s

June 25 - SCHWAR💣

June 28 - SCHWAR💣@kschwarb12 // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/3YUdqqSvwJ — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 28, 2021

Pitcher: Jerad Eickhoff

Situation: Bottom first, no outs, bases empty, count 1-0, score tied 0-0

Distance: 439 feet

Exit velo: 110.2 mph

Pitch type: Fastball

HR #15: June 28 vs. Mets (2nd of game)

Hey @TMobile,



Just cancel the HR Derby already.



Plz send the trophy to...



ATTN: Kyle Schwarber

1500 S. Capitol Street SE

Washington, DC, 20003@kschwarb12 // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/NE6Xabq8wN — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 29, 2021

Pitcher: Jerad Eickhoff

Situation: Bottom fifth, no outs, bases empty, count 3-1, Nats led 3-0

Distance: 409 feet

Exit velo: 105.8 mph

Pitch type: Slider

HR #16: June 29 vs. Rays

Here's your daily Kyle Schwarber June HR tally update:



6/12 - SCHWAR💣

6/13 - 2 SCHWAR💣s

6/14 - SCHWAR💣

6/19 - 2 SCHWAR💣s

6/20 - 3 SCHWAR💣s

6/23 - SCHWAR💣

6/24 - 2 SCHWAR💣s

6/25 - SCHWAR💣

6/28 - 2 SCHWAR💣s

6/29 - SCHWAR💣@kschwarb12 // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/8MzZMA7UVO — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 29, 2021

Pitcher: Rich Hill

Situation: Bottom first, no outs, bases empty, count 0-0, score tied 0-0

Distance: 434 feet

Exit velo: 112.1 mph

Pitch type: Fastball