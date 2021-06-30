Kyle Schwarber’s home run tear: Tracking every homer from historic run

Matt Weyrich
·7 min read
Schwarber’s home run tear: Tracking every homer from his run originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Kyle Schwarber has made history at the plate this season, putting up an impressive display of power that will go down as one of the best baseball has ever seen. In addition to setting the Nationals’ record for most home runs in a month, Schwarber has vaulted himself into the home run race with a run that began just after he was moved to the leadoff spot June 8.

Some came on breaking balls. Others on fastballs. He’s hit some into the third deck while a few just managed to sneak over the wall. In the middle of the zone, above it, outside it — none of that has mattered to Schwarber.

Here’s a list of all the home runs Schwarber has hit throughout his run, complete with the video, distance, exit velocity and pitch type for each one.

HR #1: June 12 vs. Giants

Pitcher: Kevin Gausman

Situation: Bottom first, no outs, bases empty, count 0-1, score tied 0-0

Distance: 426 feet

Exit velo: 111 mph

Pitch type: Fastball

HR #2: June 13 vs. Giants

Pitcher: Johnny Cueto

Situation: Bottom first, no outs, bases empty, count 2-1, score tied 0-0

Distance: 407 feet

Exit velo: 100.3 mph

Pitch type: Changeup

HR #3: June 13 vs. Giants (2nd of game)

Pitcher: Johnny Cueto

Situation: Bottom second, one out, runners on second and third, Nats led 1-0, count 1-2

Distance: 426 feet

Exit velo: 105.6 mph

Pitch type: Fastball

HR #4: June 14 vs. Pirates

Pitcher: Clay Holmes

Situation: Bottom seventh, two outs, bases empty, score tied 2-2, count 1-0

Distance: 399 feet

Exit velo: 111.1 mph

Pitch type: Curveball

HR #5: June 19 vs. Mets

Pitcher: Robert Gsellman

Situation: Bottom first, no outs, bases empty, score tied 0-0, count 1-1

Distance: 443 feet

Exit velo: 111.4 mph

Pitch type: Changeup

HR #6: June 19 vs. Mets (2nd of game)

Pitcher: Sean Reid-Foley

Situation: Bottom fourth, two outs, runners on second and third, score tied 2-2, count 1-0

Distance: 398 feet

Exit velo: 96.7 mph

Pitch type: Fastball

HR #7: June 20 vs. Mets

Pitcher: Taijuan Walker

Situation: Bottom first, no outs, bases empty, count 2-0, score tied 0-0

Distance: 418 feet

Exit velo: 108.3 mph

Pitch type: Fastball

HR #8: June 20 vs. Mets (2nd of game)

Pitcher: Taijuan Walker

Situation: Bottom fifth, no outs, bases empty, count 3-2, Nats led 2-1

Distance: 374 feet

Exit velo: 112.2 mph

Pitch type: Sinker

HR #9: June 20 vs. Mets (3rd of game)

Pitcher: Jeurys Familia

Situation: Bottom seventh, one out, runner on second, count 0-1, Nats led 3-2

Distance: 379 feet

Exit velo: 103.3 mph

Pitch type: Sinker

HR #10: June 23 @ Phillies

Pitcher: Archie Bradley

Situation: Top fifth, one out, runners on first and third, count 0-1, Phillies led 5-2

Distance: 379 feet

Exit velo: 108.8 mph

Pitch type: Knuckle curve

HR #11: June 24 @ Marlins

Pitcher: Cody Poteet

Situation: Top first, no outs, bases empty, count 2-2, score tied 0-0

Distance: 398 feet

Exit velo: 106.3 mph

Pitch type: Curveball

HR #12: June 24 @ Marlins (2nd of game)

Pitcher: Cody Poteet

Situation: Top second, two outs, runners on first and second, count 0-2, Nats led 1-0

Distance: 414 feet

Exit velo: 108.6 mph

Pitch type: Fastball

HR #13: June 25 @ Marlins

Pitcher: Pablo López

Situation: Top third, no outs, bases empty, count 2-2, Marlins led 4-0

Distance: 420 feet

Exit velo: 112.1 mph

Pitch type: Fastball

HR #14: June 28 vs. Mets

Pitcher: Jerad Eickhoff

Situation: Bottom first, no outs, bases empty, count 1-0, score tied 0-0

Distance: 439 feet

Exit velo: 110.2 mph

Pitch type: Fastball

HR #15: June 28 vs. Mets (2nd of game)

Pitcher: Jerad Eickhoff

Situation: Bottom fifth, no outs, bases empty, count 3-1, Nats led 3-0

Distance: 409 feet

Exit velo: 105.8 mph

Pitch type: Slider

HR #16: June 29 vs. Rays

Pitcher: Rich Hill

Situation: Bottom first, no outs, bases empty, count 0-0, score tied 0-0

Distance: 434 feet

Exit velo: 112.1 mph

Pitch type: Fastball

