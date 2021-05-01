Kyle Schwarber hits walk-off homer in Jon Lester's Nationals debut

Unreal: Schwarber hits walk-off HR in Lester's Nats debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's only fitting Jon Lester's Nationals debut ended this way.

Lester made his first start in a Washington uniform Friday after joining the Nats this offseason following six seasons with the Cubs. The lefty threw five shutout innings vs. the Marlins, but the game went to extra innings.

How'd the game end, you ask? With a Kyle Schwarber walk-off two-run homer in the 10th inning. Naturally.

Schwarber, like Lester, signed a one-year deal with the Nationals this winter following a six-season Cubs tenure (2015-20). The two were instrumental in the Cubs breaking their 108-year World Series drought back in 2016.

The Cubs ties in Washington don't end there. Former Cub Starlin Castro was also in Friday's lineup. Former Cubs bench coach Davey Martinez is the Nationals manager.

You can't make this stuff up.

