Kyle Schwarber hits another leadoff home run to continue scorching hot June

Schwarber hits 16th home run in June originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Another day, another home run for Kyle Schwarber in the month of June.

It only took one pitch Tuesday night for the Nationals' slugger to slam his 25th home run of the season, with 16 of them coming in June alone.

Schwarber already broke Bryce Harper's franchise record for most home runs in a calendar month (13) and now he's inching dangerously close to Sammy Sosa's all-time record of 20. There's only one more day in June, but with the way Schwarber's swinging the bat, anything's possible.

This particular bomb was Schwarber's seventh lead-off home run of the season. Ever since Davey Martinez moved him up in the order, Schwarber's been the hottest hitter in baseball and the Nats have shot up the NL East standings.

It's also Schwarber's 16th home run in 18 games, tying Barry Bonds and Sammy Sosa for the most home runs in an 18-game stretch.