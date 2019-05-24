Kyle Schwarber finding his niche in Cubs' leadoff spot: 'He’s really morphed into the hitter we thought he could be'

Kyle Schwarber finding his niche in Cubs' leadoff spot: 'Hes really morphed into the hitter we thought he could be' originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

After two seasons alternating table setters atop their lineup, the Cubs may finally have found a consistent leadoff hitter in Kyle Schwarber.

"It's one of those things you have to believe it to see it," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said before Friday's game against the Reds. "And sometimes there's other folks that have to see it to believe it. I just thought it was the right time."

Schwarber started his 11th-straight game on Friday, hitting leadoff in the last nine games of that stretch. Unlike his abysmal tenure leading off in 2017, though, Schwarber is getting into a groove hitting first for the Cubs this season.

In 2017, Schwarber hit leadoff 37 times; not only did he slash a woeful .190/.312/.381 with seven home runs, but he walked 24 times compared to 48 strikeouts. The Cubs went with a leadoff-man by committee approach the rest of the season, as 10 other players hit leadoff at least once.

Schwarber has flipped the script as a leadoff hitter this season. Although the sample size is small, he's slashing .265/.372/.618, (34 at-bats) with three home runs and seven walks compared to 12 strikeouts.

"Again, I liked it back then, I did. However, he did not react to it well in that moment," Maddon said. "But if you look at his overall abilities as they stand right now, for me, that's the perfect spot for him, especially in our lineup.

"He's made some adjustments recently, he's more mature as a hitter, he's understanding it better. All of those things are involved. I like it; I could've done it earlier this year, but he really wasn't doing what he's doing right now earlier this year.

"I think this last three weeks or so, he's really morphed into the hitter we thought he could be."

Schwarber certainly has been trending upwards since the calendar flipped to May. In April, he slashed .211/.282/.338 with 25 strikeouts and seven walks. While he's hitting .224 this month, he holds a stellar .389 OBP (.837 OPS), walking 19 times compared to 21 strikeouts.

"There's things that he's doing right now that are permitting him to be more consistent," Maddon said. "Like the other day, that first at-bat walk against [Max] Scherzer in what was such a big at-bat. There was like four pitches all over the place and he didn't swing."

Schwarber walked in both of his at-bats against Scherzer on May 17 on a combined 10 pitches. He took four pitches out of the zone the first time around and four more the second at-bat. On the latter instance, the only strikes came on foul balls.

All of this is not to say that the days of Schwarber hitting for power are over. He has four home runs in May, three of which have come in the leadoff spot. And while RBI chances aren't as prevalent for leadoff hitters, Maddon mentioned how Schwarber has room to grow.

"To this point, he hasn't really been the RBI guy that you might envision. He's been more the table setter," he said. "I think as he learns his craft better, of course he can drive in runs more consistently.

"He's on the verge of doing that right now. The benefit has been for him to set the table more than cleaning it up to this point, but I think he has the abilities to do both."

Following the Cubs' 6-5 loss to the Reds on Friday, Maddon reiterated his confidence in his latest No. 1 hitter. Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk and a strikeout.

"I like his at-bats right now in general," he said. "That's kind of why I did what I did, because I think that it's become a more mature at-bat and the more the stays up there, the more comfortable he's going to get."

