Kyle Schwarber continues his amazing hot streak with eight home runs in five games

The hottest hitter in baseball right now? There's no question it's Kyle Schwarber of the Washington Nationals.

The outfielder and recently installed leadoff hitter began Thursday night's game in Miami with - what else - a home run. It marked the fifth time he's led off with a homer in his past 12 games.

Then in the second inning, Schwarber came up again and drilled an 0-2 pitch to dead center field for a three-run homer.

Schwarber has now hit eight home runs in his last five games - and since moving into the leadoff spot in the order on June 12, he's hit 12 dingers in his last 13 games.

Schwarber now has 21 home runs on the season - two in April, seven in May and now 12 in June.

The Nationals team record for the most home runs in any month is 13 by Bryce Harper in May 2015.

Looks like the reigning National League Player of the Week might be the early favorite for the award yet again.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nationals' Kyle Schwarber blasts two more home runs in red-hot June