Kyle Schwarber agrees to terms on four-year deal with Philadelphia Phillies, per reports

Boston Red Sox first baseman Kyle Schwarber (18) during workouts before Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 14.

Several teams pursued former Middletown High School standout Kyle Schwarber over the past few weeks before he agreed to terms Wednesday - per multiple reports - on a four-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies worth about $20 million per year.

The Toronto Blue Jays were among frontrunners to sign Schwarber - a free-agent outfielder who played the 2021 postseason and part of last season for the Boston Red Sox after a July trade from the Washington Nationals - according to a report Monday via Twitter from MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

David Kaplan reported Tuesday that the Cubs were showing interest in Schwarber, who played in Chicago from 2015 to 2020.

And report Sunday via Twitter from MLB.com's Mark Feinsand said Schwarber was among potential middle-of-the-order candidates being targeted by the Colorado Rockies.

The Phillies reportedly had interest in Schwarber throughout the postseason, and some believed he could return to the Red Sox.

In January, Schwarber became the first to have his Middies' baseball jersey - No. 12 - retired, during halftime of a Middletown boys' basketball game against Princeton that Schwarber attended at Wade E. Miller Arena. Earlier this month, Schwarber was among Middletown Athletic Hall of Fame inductees, for his achievements in football and baseball as a Middie in the Class of 2011.

Schwarber homered three times for the Red Sox during the 2021 postseason - one in the American League wild-card win against the New York Yankees, one in the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays and one in the ALCS against the Houston Astros.

Schwarber went along with the "Kyle from Waltham" joke, wearing a Waltham Hawks shirt that was sent to him after an ALCS game and declaring, "I guess my hometown is Waltham now. So, go Hawks."

"(Barstool Sports' Jared) Carrabis got (the shirt), sent it into the locker room," Schwarber said. "I think the first time I saw it (the nickname) was either him or MLB posted something. And everyone was asking me, 'What's Kyle from Waltham?' I'm like, 'What?' I’m like, 'I'm from Middletown, Ohio.'"

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Schwarber agrees to terms on four-year deal with Phillies, per reports