In this article:

The Broncos worked out free agent tight end Kyle Rudolph, Jay Glazer of Fox reports.

Broncos General Manager George Paton knows Rudolph well from their time together with the Vikings. Denver traded Noah Fant to the Seahawks as part of the Russell Wilson trade, leaving them with Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Tomlinson and Shaun Beyer.

Rudolph, 32, played for the Giants last season. They released him in March to save $5 million of cap room.

He played 16 games with 13 starts and caught 26 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown.

The Vikings made Rudolph a second-round choice in 2011, and he spent 10 years in Minnesota.

Kyle Rudolph worked out for Broncos originally appeared on Pro Football Talk