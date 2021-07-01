After word broke of an agreement between the Giants and free agent tight end Kyle Rudolph, there was a delay in making the deal official because of something that came up in his physical.

Giants doctors didn’t like something with Rudolph’s foot, but concerns that the deal would be scrapped were short-lived as the two sides moved forward with both a contract and a plan for dealing with the injury. That plan was for Rudolph to have surgery and get himself ready to go for the regular season.

It appears to be going smoothly. Rudolph said Wednesday that he “won’t miss any football” this fall because of the injury and said that is the case because the issue was discovered when it was.

“I was extremely fortunate the Giants medical staff was able to find this in March and it isn’t something where I came back here all fired up for OTAs in June and then hurt myself and put myself at risk for missing football games,” Rudolph said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Rudolph joins wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney as new additions that the Giants hope spark their offense to greater heights in 2021.

Kyle Rudolph “won’t miss any football” after foot surgery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk