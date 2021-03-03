Kyle Rudolph thinks Vikings win Super Bowl in 2017 with Sam Bradford

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Zangaro
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kyle Rudolph thinks Vikings win Super Bowl in 2017 with Sam Bradford originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Vikings on Tuesday released Kyle Rudolph, making the former Pro Bowl tight end a free agent after spending 10 seasons in Minnesota.

Rudolph, 31, penned a nice goodbye letter to Minnesota in The Players’ Tribune. It’s a nice gesture. Rudolph thanks the team, his teammates, fans. It’s thoughtful but not out of the ordinary.

But there is one part in particular that will stand out for Eagles fans … when Rudolph mentions Sam Bradford:

“Guys like Sam Bradford, who never got the credit he deserved, but battled through injury for two years to try to get us over the hump. (I sincerely believe that we win a Super Bowl in 2017 if Sam is healthy. Such an incredibly talented dude, an unreal passer when his body was right.)”

A Super Bowl, you say?

This might get a side glance from Eagles fans for two reasons:

1. The Eagles traded Bradford to the Vikings in 2016 just before the season after Teddy Bridgwater’s injury. The Eagles started Carson Wentz as a rookie and the Birds got back a first-round pick that ended up being No. 14 (Derek Barnett).

2. The Eagles beat the Vikings in the NFC Championship Game in 2017. After Case Keenum and the Vikings scored first, the Eagles scored 38 unanswered points to win 38-7 at the Linc and advance to Super Bowl LII. (They Eagles won the Super Bowl as you might recall.)

Hey, who knows, maybe Rudolph is right. But I was at the Linc for that championship game and it’s hard to imagine that Bradford would have made a difference. The Eagles were the better team and it just seemed like they were destined to head to the Super Bowl that year.

And something you might not remember is that Bradford dressed for the NFC Championship Game. He was Keenum’s backup that day after getting activated off IR for the divisional round.

In 2017, Bradford ultimately played just in two games and was good. He completed 74% of his passes for 382 yards and 3 touchdowns. But the Vikings were good without him too. They went on to have a 13-3 record, win the NFC North and were even favored in that NFC Championship Game.

After that 2017 season, Bradford played in three games for the Cardinals the following season — those were the final three games of his NFL career.

In his only full season in Minnesota, in 2016, Bradford had the best year of his career. He completed 71.6% of his passes for 3,877 yards, 20 touchdowns, 5 interceptions and a passer rating of 99.3. He might have been even better in 2017 had his knee injuries not piled up but we’ll never know.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Vikings release longtime tight end Kyle Rudolph

    The Kyle Rudolph era in Minnesota is over after 10 seasons.

  • Vikings release two-time Pro Bowl TE Kyle Rudolph

    The Minnesota Vikings released two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph on Tuesday. The 31-year-old Rudolph spent 10 seasons with the Vikings since being a second-round pick in the 2011 draft. "I got so lucky, because -- I didn't just get drafted by some team who 'had a need at tight end,'" Rudolph wrote in The Players' Tribune.

  • Vikings release Kyle Rudolph: Three things to consider

    The Minnesota Vikings announced that it released tight end Kyle Rudolph on Tuesday. Here are three things to know.

  • If the Ravens care about Lamar Jackson, they’ll give him a top WR this offseason

    It's way past time for the Baltimore Ravens to give Lamar Jackson a top WR. They're actively hurting his development by ignoring it.

  • NFL rumors: What Kyle Rudolph release means for Zach Ertz and the tight end market

    A longtime veteran was released Tuesday, making the offseason's tight end situation all the more intriguing. By Adam Hermann

  • Bears not ruling out possible Mitchell Trubisky return in 2021

    Bears GM Ryan Pace says "everything is on the table" regarding the quarterback position, including a potential return of Mitchell Trubisky.

  • Report: TE Kyle Rudolph interested in joining Patriots this offseason

    The Patriots need a tight end badly and Kyle Rudolph would be a great place to start.

  • BBC apologizes for interview with man impersonating US senator Cory Booker

    Broadcasting service issues apology and correction for ‘deliberate hoax’ after 26 February interview aired on radio Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey. Photograph: Al Drago/Getty Images The BBC has issued a correction and apology on its website for airing an interview with a man who claimed to be the US senator Cory Booker but was actually someone impersonating the Democratic politician from New Jersey. The UK’s public broadcasting service said that the interview appeared “to be a deliberate hoax” and that it had reached out with an apology to Booker and “are looking into what went wrong to make sure it doesn’t happen again”. The interview was aired on 26 February on the BBC’s Newshour radio program. The BBC said that the interview “has not appeared elsewhere”, and no audio clips or videos are circulating online, though one Twitter user heard the interview on New York’s WNYC public radio station and could tell something was amiss. “Listening to the @bbcworldservice Newshour on @wnyc and trying to figure out how they did an entire interview with someone they introduced as Senator Cory Booker, who I’m pretty sure was definitely not Senator Booker, and didn’t realize it,” wrote Twitter user Amy Eason. Other listeners voiced their confusion on Twitter over the interview, which appeared to be centered around the news that the White House would not be placing sanctions on Saudi Arabia following the release of a report from US intelligence agencies that the country’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, played a direct role in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. Tyresse Horne, another Twitter user, tweeted to Booker saying, “did you do an interview today with the BBC discussing the Khashoggi killing? Someone sounding nothing like you and without your speech pattern was claiming to be you today.” “I was listening to said interview & was VERY confused. I Googled to see if there was a different Cory Booker,” tweeted another user, Charles Clarkson, after learning of the BBC’s correction. While source impersonations are uncommon in media interviews, the occasional blip can occur. Last December, the ox Business host Maria Bartiromo accidentally brought on air animal rights activist Matt Johnson, who pretended to be Dennis Organ, the president and CEO of the pork producer Smithfield Foods. In 2017, the Washington Post caught a woman who falsely claimed that she was impregnated as a teenager by Roy Moore, who was running for an Alabama US Senate seat at the time. The woman was revealed to be connected to Project Veritas, a conservative group that targets Democratic groups and major media outlets. It is unclear whether Booker’s impersonator was a general troll or had a more deliberate agenda. Booker has not released any public statements on the interview. Occasionally, members of the media are the pranksters, and there was a deadly consequence in 2014 when a hospital nurse took her own life after falling for two Australian radio DJs calling up and pretending to be Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles inquiring after the condition of Princess Kate, Prince William’s wife, who was a patient at the time.

  • ESPN: Colts should still move into top-10 in NFL draft

    ESPN suggests the Colts should still move into the top 10.

  • Hawks fire head coach Lloyd Pierce

    The Atlanta Hawks fired head coach Lloyd Pierce after two-plus seasons, the team announced Monday. Pierce, hired in May 2018, went 63-120 in 183 games. The Hawks are currently 14-20 and sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

  • Luckily for Cowboys, cornerback, OT seen as strengths of 2021 draft

    In the 2021 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys could be hunting for both cornerback and offensive tackle are positions they could use help in.

  • Dolphins cut $51 million player after just one season in which he played through a painful hip injury

    NFL linebacker Kyle Van Noy revealed details about what he went through in a recovery process with the Miami Dolphins after the team cut him on Tuesday.

  • NFL rumors: 49ers' Weston Richburg has hip surgery after missing 2020

    It's likely the 49ers will cut ties with the veteran center this offseason.

  • Disney Hammers Another Nail in AMC's Coffin

    The biggest content supplier for the movie theater industry doesn't want things to go back to the way they used to be.

  • No one thinks Cuomo will quit without a fight — putting many Democrats in a corner

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is politically wounded but not yet dead, several state lawmakers tell Axios.The state of play: Most are holding their fire and punting to state Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into sexual harassment allegations. They expect the inquiry to be credible and thorough — and buy Cuomo badly needed breathing room.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Part of Cuomo's staying power is rooted in his image as a feared figure who holds one of the most powerful governorships in the country. He also was expected to be the kingmaker in this year's high-stakes New York City mayoral election. Nobody thinks he'll quit without a fight — putting many Democrats in a corner.Why it matters: The sexual harassment allegations and growing pressure against Cuomo are testing how much of a survivor the New York governor really is — and revealing the enmity he's fostered over the years among lawmakers at every level.While Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.) has called for his resignation, most have yet to follow suit. They’re not defending him, though. "The reservoir of goodwill was clearly never built up; it was empty," said Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.). He announced Tuesday he’s exploring a run for governor, something he had already been considering."The governor should resign," Zeldin added. "I don't expect him to, but it's obvious to many that it's past time for him to go."What they're saying:"I believe women, so I think it should be thoroughly investigated," said Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), chair of the House Oversight Committee."I’m confident that Attorney General Tish James will get to the bottom of everything," Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the No. 5 Democrat in the House, told reporters Tuesday. “Then we can decide the best way to proceed thereafter." Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) refused to answer when asked whether Cuomo should resign.NYC mayoral candidate Maya Wiley said, "No one should throw around words like 'impeachment' or 'resignation' lightly." She said New York "must see immediate action to address the disgusting behavior."What to watch: Redistricting could also create political danger for Cuomo.New York is expected to lose one or two congressional seats after the census data is released later this year, which could prompt some sitting members to challenge him rather than leave office altogether. The buzz on Capitol Hill is that Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) could be one, and she didn’t rule out a potential run during an appearance on a recent podcast.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • COVAX vaccine programme to deliver 237 million doses to 142 nations by end-May

    The COVAX vaccine-sharing programme said on Tuesday it will deliver 237 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot to 142 countries by the end of May as it steps up the global roll-out of its vaccine supplies. The timeline for the delivery of doses, made by AstraZeneca and by India's Serum Institute, will be split into separate two-month schedules, COVAX said in a statement, with the first in February-March and the second in April-May. Hailing the campaign as an "unprecedented partnership", WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Angola, Cambodia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria could also expect deliveries of COVAX-supplied vaccines on Tuesday.

  • 'Emotional wreck': Star departures hit Houston sports fans

    HOUSTON (AP) Five-year-old Sawyer Brown was inconsolable. ''I want James Harden to be on the Texas team,'' she said, tears filling her eyes, in a video he shared on Facebook. ''James Harden... I just want him,'' she said.

  • Is Mac Jones mobile enough for today’s NFL?

    Mac Jones is rising up draft boards, but there is a lingering question: Is he mobile enough for today's NFL. This video breakdown dives in.

  • Van Morrison Delivers Some Self-Aware Soul on New Song ‘Latest Record Project’

    Track will appear on singer's upcoming album of the same name

  • Source: Eagles tender their 3 exclusive rights free agents

    The Eagles have tendered their three exclusive rights free agents, which means they'll hang on to Alex Singleton, Greg Ward and Boston Scott. By Dave Zangaro